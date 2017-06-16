Jay Z inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame, praises “greatest rapper of all time” Obama

The US star is the first rapper to be inducted.

Jay Z was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last night and took to Twitter to personally thank over 90 rappers who inspire him.

The long list includes everyone from OGs like Rakim and Chuck D to Kendrick, Future and Chance The Rapper. Lauryn Hill, Queen Latifah, Redman and Foxy Brown are also namechecked, along with Barack Obama, who he calls “the greatest rapper of all-time.” See a selection of the tweets below.

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Thank you, this way — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 https://t.co/CueS0BynCj — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Obama appeared in a video to mark Jay Z’s induction that aired at the ceremony. “I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today,” said the former US president.

“We both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are… Like all of you, I am a fan, and I’ve been listening to Jay since I was a young and hungry state senator.”