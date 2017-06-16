Michael Eavis says Corbyn is “the hero of the hour.”

Jeremy Corbyn is set to appear at this year’s Glastonbury, addressing festival-goers on the Saturday afternoon (June 24).

According to the Guardian, the Labour Party leader will introduce Run the Jewels, who are scheduled to perform on the Pyramid stage at 4.15pm. RTJ’s Killer Mike voiced his support for Corbyn while performing at London’s Field Day festival earlier this month.

Corbyn himself will be introduced on stage by festival founder Michael Eavis, who declared himself a Corbyn fan in an interview with the Guardian on site at Glastonbury this week.

“He’s got something new and precious, and people are excited about it,” said Eavis. “He really is the hero of the hour.” Emily Eavis also threw her support behind Corbyn, calling him “a breath of fresh air.”

The Labour leader was booked to appear at Glastonbury last year, but cancelled his appearance following the Brexit outcome.

