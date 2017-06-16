Watch Lil Yachty rap about 59 Simpsons characters in three minutes

Spot your favorites.

Lil Yachty made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night with a performance that should delight fans of The Simpsons.

Yachty was joined by members of The Roots for a performance where he works 59 Simpsons characters into a rap while Fallon keeps track of each name with cue cards.

In addition to naming characters big and small, Yachty drops some great references including newscaster Kent Brockman’s declaration “I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords”, Grandpa Simpson’s “old man yells at cloud” moment and Principal Skinner and Superintendent Chalmers’ epic “steamed hams” dinner (the show’s single greatest scene in this writer and longtime fan’s opinion).

It’s hard to complain with so many references thrown in, but we still wish Hank Scorpio made an appearance!

Read next: Watch The Simpsons’ rap-themed episode starring RZA and Snoop Dogg