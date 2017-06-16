His first project of 2017.

Young Thug has been one of the most prolific rappers of this decade, but he pumped the breaks on releases after his undeniable 2016 album JEFFERY (with its incredible album cover). Now he’s returned with Beautiful Thugger Girls, a 14-track “singing album”, as he promised earlier this year. (Unfortunately, it looks like Drake is not the executive producer of the album.)

Beautiful Thugger Girls features guest appearances from Future, Snoop Dogg, Lil Durk and Jacquees, as well as production from Young Chop. Check it out below.