Listen to unreleased Prince track ‘Father’s Song’

An unreleased Prince track, titled ‘Father’s Song’, is available to listen to ahead of its release on the forthcoming Purple Rain reissue.

As Rolling Stone points out, a clip of the instrumental song can be heard in the film Purple Rain, but this is the first official release for the full five-and-a-half minute track.

The Purple Rain reissue lands on June 23 and will feature two discs, with one disc containing a deluxe version of the 1984 album, and another comprising 11 unreleased tracks.

‘Father’s Song’ follows the unveiling of previously unreleased Purple Rain reissue tracks ‘Electric Intercourse’ and ‘Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden.’

