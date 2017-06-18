Beyoncé reportedly gives birth to twins

US celebrity news websites are reporting that Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed twins into the world last week.

Beyoncé has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports in US media.

Us Weekly reports that multiple unidentified sources confirmed Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed twins earlier this week.

E! News also confirms the births, citing unidentified sources. The publication reports that Jay Z and Blue Ivy were seen at a Los Angeles area hospital on Thursday (June 15).

One source also told People: “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

There has been no official confirmation from Beyoncé and Jay Z as yet and the date of birth and gender of the babies are not yet known.

The US superstar’s initial announcement arrived in February with a record-breaking Instagram photo and a caption that read: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.”

Two weeks after the announcement, Beyoncé performed a breathtaking show at the Grammy awards and has since been posting maternity photos on her website, including a beautiful underwater shoot.

Beyoncé and Jay Z already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

FACT has reached out to Beyoncé’s representative for comment.