Chance the Rapper to bring American Sign Language interpreters on tour

By , Jun 18 2017

The Chicago rapper wants “to help everybody experience the show.”

Chance the Rapper is bringing American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters with him for the remainder of his Be Encouraged Tour.

He has invited interpreters from DEAFinitely Dope to appear on stage at his live shows. According to a CBS News affiliate in Florida, the Coloring Book artist is the first rapper hire his own interpreters.

DEAFinitely Dope was launched by Matthew Maxey with the aim of unifying “the hearing and deaf communities through music and signing.”

In a video uploaded to Facebook, Chance, joined by Maxey, explains that he wants “to help everybody experience the show” and encourages fans to invite friends that are deaf or hard-of-hearing. See the video below.

Chance is set to perform at a number of festivals throughout summer, including London’s Wireless on July 7.

