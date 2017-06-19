AJ Tracey criticizes government for response to Grenfell Tower fire

The grime MC lives right by the building where the devastating fire occurred.

In the wake of London’s Grenfell Tower fire, the local government has faced harsh criticism for their response to the disaster and to residents’ previous calls for better fire safety regulation. Grime MC AJ Tracey lives right by Grenfell Tower and has offered his own perspective in a new interview with The Guardian.

‘My house is right behind it, if you look out my window you can see the block,” he said in an interview alongside his brother, Mickey. “A lot of people I know — I knew, rest in the peace — were in that block.”

The pair describe seeing no central or local government response, though they say the Muslim response has been “overwhelming”, describing people coming from as far as Leicester and Birmingham to help in the effort.

“If this were a flood in a Tory constituency somewhere in Hampshire, the army would have been sent in,” his brother said.

Tracey encourages people to organize peaceful protests, saying riots will just “demonize” the community to the government and make them even more reluctant to provide support or answers. Recovery efforts are ongoing at Grenfell Tower with 79 estimated deaths currently.

Watch the full interview below.