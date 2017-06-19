Hudson Mohawke shares new song ‘Passports’ from Silicon Valley

By , Jun 19 2017
The show’s star-studded soundtrack continues with this Remy Banks collaboration.

Hudson Mohawke has shared a new song ‘Passports’ which will appear on the upcoming soundtrack of HBO’s tech-industry comedy Silicon Valley.

The track features Queens-based rapper Remy Banks and follows previous songs by Danny Brown and DJ Shadow with Nas which have appeared on the show.

All the songs will be included on an upcoming soundtrack release due this Friday, June 23, via Mass Appeal. Silicon Valley’s season four finale airs this Sunday on HBO.

Hear Brown’s previously released ‘Kool Aid’ below.

