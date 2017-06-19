Thundercat, Little Dragon and more: The sun, synths and spectacle of Sónar 2017 in photos

Sónar returned for its 24th Barcelona festival this weekend, with stellar performances from Little Dragon, Thundercat and Princess Nokia alongside innovative new technology from Novation and Dadamachines. FACT’s Pawel Ptak was there to capture all the action.

Barcelona’s temperature soared for this year’s Sónar weekend, but that didn’t stop the crowds from enjoying one of the long-running festival’s best lineups yet.

Lena Willikens, Princess Nokia, Thundercat and Swing Ting’s Florentino were among the acts getting people dancing at Sónar by Day, while Little Dragon’s show-stealing performance and Avalon Emerson and Courtesy’s back-to-back set were among the highlights at the gigantic Sónar by Night venue.

Meanwhile, the Sónar+D tech conference was filled to the brim with the best new music gear from Novation, Dadamachines, Roland, littleBits and more. FACT’s Pawel Ptak was there to photograph the sun-drenched, gear-packed festival as it unfolded.

