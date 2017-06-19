Stormzy among artists covering Simon & Garfunkel for victims of Grenfell Tower fire

A ‘We Are The World’-style group charity single.

A large group of artists and entertainers including Stormzy have joined to cover Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ for a charity single to help victims of London’s Grenfell Tower fire, The Guardian reports.

Organized by Simon Cowell, other participants include Emeli Sandé, X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones and an ensemble of over 300 local choirs members and residents. Celine Dion is rumored to participate as well.

“Singing absolutely cannot fix anything, a record cannot fix anything, but we might be able to raise some money, we might be able to touch a few hearts,” said ensemble director Gareth Malone. “To be frank I don’t care what it sounds like, it’s just about doing something good.”

The charity track will be available from 8am GMT on Wednesday June 21, with all proceeds going to a relief fund.

The Grenfell Tower public housing building caught fire last week on June 14. Recovery efforts are still being made with as many as 79 estimated deaths as of this morning.

