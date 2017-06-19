Stranger Things action figures are coming soon

More ST merch to add to your growing collection.

A range of Stranger Things action figures is coming soon.

The figures are being released by US pop culture figure specialists Funko and will feature Eleven (complete with a box of Eggo waffles), Mike, Lucas, Will, Dustin and the Demogorgon.

Coming Soon: Stranger Things Action Figures! Funko.com/blogs/news A post shared by Funko (@originalfunko) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

The first trailer for the second season of the hit show was aired during the Super Bowl on February 5. The show will arrive on Netflix this Halloween.

Earlier on this month, it was announced that Stranger Things’ now-iconic S U R V I V E soundtracks will be making their way onto cassette for a tape release from Lakeshore records. [via Pitchfork]

Listen next: FACT mix 569: S U R V I V E