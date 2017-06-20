Listen to HAIM’s new track ‘Little of Your Love’

Taken from their highly-anticipated second LP, Something to Tell You.

HAIM have unleashed another new single, titled ‘Little of Your Love’.

The sisterly trio told Rolling Stone in a recent interview that they wrote the track as a “homework assignment” intended for the movie Trainwreck. Alana Haim also refers to the songwriting process as “vomit.”

“Suddenly, there wasn’t this daunting, abstract, second-record weight hanging over us,” she said. “It was, ‘You have a week.’…We got back to just ‘write how you’re feeling.’ After that, we wrote hundreds of songs. It was like vomit.”

This is the third track to be taken from the US band’s sophomore album, Something To Tell You, which is released on July 7. It follows previously released singles ‘Want You Back’ and ‘Right Now, the latter featuring a video from renowned filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

HAIM’s debut album Days Are Gone was released in 2013.

