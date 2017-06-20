Nas, El-P and more remember Prodigy of Mobb Deep

The rap pioneer is dead at 42.

Prodigy, one half of New York rap legends Mobb Deep, died today inspiring a wave of tributes and memorials.

The sudden news was confirmed by Nas on Instagram and followed by posts from countless other artists in the rap world and beyond. Check below for an updating list of tributes.

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy. @ Queensbridge Houses https://t.co/HWIAy0m5XL — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) June 20, 2017

new york and the world just changed. rest in peace Prodigy. — el-p (@therealelp) June 20, 2017

I just got in the car. Phone is on shuffle. Song P and I JUST did started playing as soon as I got in. Trying to not break down. — Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) June 20, 2017

RIP Prodigy one of the greatest rappers ever!!!!! — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) June 20, 2017

Don't want to believe he's gone. Omg. RIP @prodigymobbdeep #QueensFinest A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Eeesh RIP Prodigy, fucking true gentleman — Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) June 20, 2017

Rest In Peace to the legend Prodigy. — #PROERA (@PROERA) June 20, 2017

prodigy was the truth. very sad day 💔💔 #RIPProdigy — Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) June 20, 2017

Love and light to the family and friends of Prodigy. One of Queen’s finest. He will be greatly missed. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) June 20, 2017

We keep losing our great ones… To my dude Bandana P… R.I.P. Prodigy of The Infamous MOBB DEEP… We got crazy memories! Condolences To Your Family! @prodigymobbdeep A post shared by @djpremier on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

All my heroes dying mane RIP PRODIGY MANE — Leonard Washington (@richposlim) June 20, 2017

Damn Man. Prodigy dying hurt. Sad for Hip Hop. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 20, 2017

Ahh man… R.I.P Prodigy. I'm really, really sad right now. Like… Wow. 🙏🏽 — Joell Ortiz (@JoellOrtiz) June 20, 2017

RIP Prodigy. Every time I met him he was the nicest guy and he was at the top of his game til the very end. A true legend. — Jonwayne (@jonwayne) June 20, 2017

Unbelievable. Rest in peace Don P. 🕯 — KAYTRANADA (@KAYTRANADA) June 20, 2017

Rest In Peace PRODIGY From

Mob Deep,we gonna miss you my dude,werd up

My condolences to the family and friends as well

FLAVOR FLAV pic.twitter.com/l6qjWvX0mk — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) June 20, 2017

rest in power prodigy — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) June 20, 2017

Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 20, 2017

Rip prodigy. God bless his family and all his fans. Mobb forever. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) June 20, 2017

R.I.P. to the man with the most fitting name in the art…cause he was one. Prodigy gave us some of the illest most meaningful lines ever — Ka (@BrownsvilleKa) June 20, 2017