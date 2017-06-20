Nas, El-P and more remember Prodigy of Mobb Deep

The rap pioneer is dead at 42.
Prodigy, one half of New York rap legends Mobb Deep, died today inspiring a wave of tributes and memorials.
The sudden news was confirmed by Nas on Instagram and followed by posts from countless other artists in the rap world and beyond. Check below for an updating list of tributes.
Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy. @ Queensbridge Houses https://t.co/HWIAy0m5XL
new york and the world just changed. rest in peace Prodigy.
I just got in the car. Phone is on shuffle. Song P and I JUST did started playing as soon as I got in. Trying to not break down.
I been doing this shit for years. Holding heat, selling, using, abusing all kinds of drugs. Robbing niggas, running up in niggas cribs, you know, the whole shit. So don’t ever in your life get me confused with some of them other niggas that you might see on tv, or hear on the radio & such. Know what I’m saying? I mean this is me, P, I’m speaking for my fucking self. When you see me at thew show, on stage, or in the street, I definitely got the gat on me you know what I’m saying? Know what I mean? & it ain’t like I’m trying to be a tough guy, or make people think I’m crazy by saying all this shit… but what is is is that, I know how niggas get down. I used to be in the clubs, The Muse, The Tunnel, whatever the fuck. Niggas get they little drink on having fun with they little crew, start cutting, shooting or whatever, things like that. A lot of these so called rap niggas aint never seen no parts of that shit you know what I’m saying? You dig where Im coming from? & I know a lot of y’all niggas, matter fact all y’all niggas listening to this shit is like “Yeah, we gon see them Mobb Deep niggas we gon see what they about. You know what I’m saying? Touch them niggas we gon see where they head is at. So yo, I’m gonna let you niggas know right now. You ain't gotta waste your time, or your money on your hospital bills. & if you step to me on a personal level I don’t back down easy. There's a good chance your ass either gonna get shot, stabbed, or knuckled down..one out of the three. So don't gamble with your life duke word up. 8 believe me, I know very well I could get shot, stabbed or fucked up too, whatever. I ain't "Supernigga, I’m a little skinny mutha fucka. It's all about who gets who first, though you know what I'm saying? So therefore, say no more. To all my niggas, get the money, frontin niggas get deceased. And oh yeah, to all them rap ass niggas with your half assed rhymes talking about how much you get high, how much weed you smoke, & that crazy space shit that don't even make no sense, don't ever speak to me when you see me, know what I'm saying? Word. I'ma have to get on some ol’ high school shit, start punching niggas in they faces for living.
RIP Prodigy one of the greatest rappers ever!!!!!
Eeesh RIP Prodigy, fucking true gentleman
Rest In Peace to the legend Prodigy.
prodigy was the truth. very sad day 💔💔 #RIPProdigy
Love and light to the family and friends of Prodigy.
One of Queen’s finest. He will be greatly missed.
All my heroes dying mane RIP PRODIGY MANE
Damn Man. Prodigy dying hurt. Sad for Hip Hop.
Ahh man… R.I.P Prodigy. I'm really, really sad right now. Like… Wow. 🙏🏽
RIP Prodigy. Every time I met him he was the nicest guy and he was at the top of his game til the very end. A true legend.
Unbelievable. Rest in peace Don P. 🕯
Rest In Peace prodigy #reallyrics #hiphoplegend #legalmoney #mobbdeep4eva pic.twitter.com/WMMyMpTfCh
Rest In Peace PRODIGY From
Mob Deep,we gonna miss you my dude,werd up
My condolences to the family and friends as well
FLAVOR FLAV pic.twitter.com/l6qjWvX0mk
rest in power prodigy
Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB
Rip prodigy. God bless his family and all his fans. Mobb forever.
R.I.P. to the man with the most fitting name in the art…cause he was one. Prodigy gave us some of the illest most meaningful lines ever
#RIP Prodigy God Bless Your Soul pic.twitter.com/hUAbCmdXoM
RIP PRODIGY 🙏🏾 . HIP HOP LOST ANOTHER LEGEND
