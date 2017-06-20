Prodigy of Mobb Deep has died at age 42

Nas has confirmed via Instagram.

Prodigy, New York legend and one half of the iconic Queens duo Mobb Deep, has died at age 42, Nas confirms via Instagram. Mobb Deep are best known for the classic album The Infamous, which included their hit ‘Shook Ones’.

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

A statement from Prodigy’s publicist to XXL reads:

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

