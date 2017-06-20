Radiohead stage collapse death case against Live Nation ends in mistrial

The band dedicated A Moon Shaped Pool to late drum technician Scott Johnson.

The legal case against Live Nation regarding a fatal stage collapse at a Radiohead show in Toronto in 2012 has ended in a mistrial, the Toronto Star reports.

The mistrial was declared after the judge presiding over the case, Justice Shaun Nakatsuru, was appointed to the Ontario Superior Court. Nakatsuru ruled that he no longer had jurisdiction over the case, which was due to start closing arguments this week.

The case will be restarted but could be subject to even further delays due to tough new trial time limits imposed by Canada’s Supreme Court. A hearing on the delay motion is scheduled to take place in August.

33-year-old Doncaster-born drum technician Scott Johnson died in 2012 after the stage collapsed before Radiohead’s gig at Toronto’s Downsview Park. Three others were also injured in the collapse – one seriously. In 2013, the Canadian authorities took out a lawsuit against the promoters Live Nation.

Live Nation has denied any wrongdoing, stating in 2013: “We absolutely maintain that Live Nation and our employees did everything possible to ensure the safety of anyone who was on or near the stage involved in the tragic incident that led to the unfortunate death of Mr. Scott Johnson.”

