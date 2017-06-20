They’re heading to Texas this fall.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first show in four years. They will perform at Sound on Sound Fest in Sherwood Forest, Texas just outside of Austin. The weekenders takes place November 10-12.

This is the band’s first show playing their own material since they toured their last album Mosquito. It comes on the heels of the May release of a lengthy oral history of the 2000s Brooklyn music scene called Meet Me in the Bathroom that tells the story of the band, as well as the Strokes, Vampire Weekend, LCD Soundsystem and more.

Check out the full lineup and revisit YYYs’ classic ‘Art Star’ below.



