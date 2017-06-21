More than 50 stars have teamed up to record a single for the victims’ families and survivors.

Stormzy, Nile Rodgers, Craig David and a host of other big names have released a single to raise money for the survivors of last week’s Grenfell Tower blaze in London.

The cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ was organized by X Factor judge Simon Cowell, who is encouraging donations to help survivors and victims’ families affected by the tragic fire through the Artists for Grenfell website.

Other artists who have contributed to the song include The Who’s Roger Daltry and Pete Townsend, Emeli Sandé and an ensemble of over 300 local choirs members and residents.

North Kensington’s Grenfell Tower tragically caught fire last week on June 14. Recovery efforts are still being made, with as many as 79 people now missing, presumed dead.

Listen to the track below and buy it from iTunes. All funds will go to The London Community Foundation.