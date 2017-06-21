Awanto 3 – Against The Clock

Dutch MPC wizard Awanto 3 goes Against The Clock.

Steven van Hulle aka Awanto 3 is an integral part of Amsterdam’s music scene. He’s a regular on the city’s Rush Hour and Dekmantel labels, using his background in hip-hop, soul and disco to craft sun-drenched house music.

Following the release of his second album, Gargamel, we visited the producer at his studio in Amsterdam to see what he could make in 10 minutes. As we discovered, he’s an MPC wizard, using it to sample vinyl, synths and even his own voice.

Look out for a video tour of Awanto 3’s gear-packed studio on FACT soon.

