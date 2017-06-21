Artists unite for Manchester With Love.

In the wake of the Manchester terror attack, artists from the city’s vast music community have contributed to Manchester With Love, a 226-track charity compilation.

The collection features everyone from local club favorites Swing Ting to punk legends The Buzzcocks, with all proceeds going towards the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund.

The compilation includes artists across all genres, with contributions from Zed Bias, Finn, Illum Sphere, recent Warp signee Gaika, experimental upstart Maxwell Sterling and Murlo, fresh of his new EP for Mixpak.

Listen to the compilation in full below and head to Bandcamp to purchase it.