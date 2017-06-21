Sevdaliza enlists iconic gay adult film actor François Sagat for ‘Bluecid’ video

A standout from her debut album ISON.

Sevdaliza has released a video for track ‘Bluecid’ featuring an appearance from iconic gay adult film star François Sagat. She co-directed the video with her frequent collaborator and fellow Dutch artist Zahra Reijs.

The video features Sevda and Sagat in a seductive dance that she said was inspired by Danté’s Inferno, citing the passage: “My sage cried out to him: ‘You think, perhaps, this is the Duke of Athens, who in the world put you to death. Get away, you beast, for this man does not come tutored by your sister; he comes to view your punishments.'”

Check it out below.