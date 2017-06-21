Sevdaliza enlists iconic gay adult film actor François Sagat for ‘Bluecid’ video

By , Jun 21 2017

A standout from her debut album ISON.

Sevdaliza has released a video for track ‘Bluecid’ featuring an appearance from iconic gay adult film star François Sagat. She co-directed the video with her frequent collaborator and fellow Dutch artist Zahra Reijs.

The video features Sevda and Sagat in a seductive dance that she said was inspired by Danté’s Inferno, citing the passage: “My sage cried out to him: ‘You think, perhaps, this is the Duke of Athens, who in the world put you to death. Get away, you beast, for this man does not come tutored by your sister; he comes to view your punishments.'”

Check it out below.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Sevdaliza has surprise dropped her debut album ISON with an hour-long visual

Apr 26 2017

Iranian-born singer Sevdaliza surprise releases debut album ISON
Singles Club: Laurel Halo takes futurist pop to new heights

Apr 25 2017

Singles Club: Laurel Halo takes futurist pop to new heights

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+