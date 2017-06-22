Mobb Deep’s Havoc opens up about Prodigy’s death: “I still can’t believe it”

The rapper’s first statement on the death of his musical partner.

Following the sudden death of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, his musical partner Havoc has released his first statements about the tragic loss.

“I met him when I was 15. I’m 43 right now… I still can’t believe it,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ. Havoc initially laughed it off as a rumor, until he received a call from their road manager while driving back from his son’s kindergarten graduation.

“I’m on the highway, I can’t pull over… I could have crashed with my kids in the car,” he said. Since receiving the news he’s said he can’t bring himself to listen to any of their music or even look at photos of them together.

“I’m still fucked up. I can’t listen”, he said.

