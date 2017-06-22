Tyler, the Creator teases something coming in “seven days, boy!”

Don’t worry, it’s not like last month’s “annoying” imposter countdown.

Tyler, the Creator has taken to Twitter to tease something… we just don’t know what.

um — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 22, 2017

so — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 22, 2017

While there is no other evidence that he is be releasing a new album next week – it is a Thursday in seven days, universal release day is on Fridays – he hasn’t put one out since 2015’s excellent Cherry Bomb. Tyler is also working on shows for Adult Swim and Viceland and the lineup for this year’s Camp Flognaw has yet to be unveiled, so some news about any of these three things could be on the docket. Stay tuned!