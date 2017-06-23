Ampify shows off its new Groovebox music studio app at Sónar 2017

A new all-in-one music studio for iOS.

Sónar’s 24th Barcelona festival took place last weekend, and on top of a stellar line-up of artists that included Princess Nokia, Anderson .Paak, The Black Madonna and many more, there was lots of exciting music gear on show in its Sónar+D area.

Novation’s app team Ampify was there to show off its new music-making app, Groovebox, which was released earlier this month on iOS. It includes two synths and a drum machine – all you need to start making music from scratch on your iPhone.

Watch above, and check out FACT’s other Sónar 2017 videos, featuring Roland, Curiosibot, littleBits and EntresD.