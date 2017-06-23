Listen live to Radiohead’s Glastonbury set

‘Pyramid Song’* live from the Pyramid Stage.

If you’re missing Radiohead’s appearance tonight on Glastonbury’s famous Pyramid Stage, fret not! Their set will be broadcast live here by BBC Radio 6.

Earlier today, Radiohead released OK NOT OK, the 20th anniversary edition of their iconic album OK Computer. Today also marks the band’s first return to Worthy Farm in 14 years. They previously headlined the festival in 1997, after OK Computer’s release, and in 2003.

Listen here live at 9:30pm GMT / 4:30pm EST / 1:30pm EST and stay tuned for our report from the front lines of Glastonbury.

*I mean, we don’t know if they’re going to play it, but we can hope…