Post-punks Algiers release their fiery new album The Underside of Power

They’ve also released a lyric video for one of the album’s most powerful tracks, ‘Walk Like a Panther’.

New York-London (via Atlanta) band Algiers have dropped their second album of Suicide-meets-Stax political post-punk The Underside of Power. It features previously release anti-police brutality track ‘Cleveland’ and new single ‘Walk Like a Panther’, a track inspired by frontman Franklin James Fisher’s work at a New York City nightclub.

“The music that the clientele wants to listen to is nothing but Drake and Nicki Minaj and bling era hip-hop,” Fisher told FACT back in May. “It’s a mostly white audience and it’s a white DJ that’s spinning this stuff. It starts to grate on you when you’re in this subservient position and you’re listening to this music. It’s total blaxploitation.”

The Underside of Power features production from Portishead’s Adrian Utley and his collaborator Ali Chant, Randall Dunn (Sunn O))), Six Organs of Admittance) and The Men’s Ben Greenberg. Stream or purchase it here.

