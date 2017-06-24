Watch Jeremy Corbyn’s full speech at Glastonbury

The Absolute Boy introduced Run the Jewels.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gave a rousing speech before introducing Run the Jewel’s set earlier today at Glastonbury. “Creativity together can be a tool for getting our message across,” he told the crowd. “We’re at Glastonbury and doing things differently, doing things better.”

Corbyn also sent a message to US President Donald Trump: “Build bridges, not walls.”

Watch the 15-minute speech below.

