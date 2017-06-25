Nile Rodgers says he scrapped Chic song about Prince after his death

“After he passed away, it felt wrong. It felt uncomfortable.”

Nile Rodgers is preparing to release the first Chic album in 25 years, It’s About Time, and today revealed he originally wrote a song about Prince for it, but scrapped it after the musician’s death.

Rodgers’ song had the working title ‘Prince Said It’ and was about his friendship with the musician, he explained to Pitchfork at Glastonbury, but “it felt wrong” once he died.

“From the time that I started to work on this album, a lot of heavy things have happened. I mean, David Bowie died. Prince died. People who were really, really close to me passed away, and that wasn’t supposed to be part of the narrative,” he said. “The narrative was about working with these people — about having good times with them, you know?”

Rodgers originally announced his new Chic album in 2015, but explained last December that the process was pushed back due to the sudden deaths of friends and former collaborators like David Bowie and Prince, the latter of which he equated to being struck by lightning.

Rodgers has said he’s currently parring the many recorded tracks for the final tracklist of Chic’s album which is expected later this year.