Clams Casino releases Instrumental Mixtape 4

By , Jun 26 2017

A new installment to the producer’s best known series.

Clams Casino has released the fourth volume in his long-running Instrumental Mixtape series after announcing it last week.

The new volume includes some of the producer’s most memorable work over the last few years including ‘Norf Norf’ and ‘Summertime’ from Vince StaplesSummertime ’06, as well as his remix of DJ Shadow’s ‘Stem/Long Stem’.

Last year, Clams Casino released his debut album 32 Levels which features Staples, as well as A$AP Rocky, Lil B and Kelela.

Download Instrumental Mixtape 4 here and take a look at the artwork below.

