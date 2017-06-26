A look at legendary label’s history and their recent reunion concerts.

After premiering earlier this year at The Tribeca Film Festival, Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Records documentary Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop is available to stream on Apple Music.

The documentary follows the lead-up to the Bad Boy’s reunion shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last year, while recounting Diddy’s history building the label into an institution and becoming one of rap’s greatest moguls.

Check out Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop on Apple Music now and watch a trailer for the film below.