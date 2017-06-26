FACT mix 607: Shanti Celeste

Peach Discs boss Shanti Celeste goes deep and dusty.

Chile-born DJ, producer and label owner Shanti Celeste leads a busy life – when she’s not hopping across the world from club to club as a touring DJ, she’s holed up in the studio working on tunes or frantically keeping on top of label admin. Then she’s got to make time for crate digging and, well, living.

Celeste’s alarming work rate is exactly why we’ve already been treated to three releases this year – an untitled 12″ for her own Peach Discs imprint, a split with Call Super for Dekmantel and the phenomenal ‘Make Time’ 12″ for Idle Hands, a label she’s been associated with for many years having worked at the store in Bristol.

Her FACT mix is typically deep, dusty and diverse – Celeste expertly drifts from light, airy house and techno into deep, bass-heavy techno and lurching warehouse bangers before the hour’s up. There’s even a sneaky Aphex Twin drop, just when you least expect it. If you want to know exactly why the Berlin-based DJ is so in demand right now, performing everywhere from London to Australia, this mix should be all the evidence you need.

‘Make Time’ is out now on Idle Hands.

Read next: Italo disco don Fred Ventura picks 11 stone-cold classics from his record bag