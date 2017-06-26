Watch Future and Kendrick Lamar perform ‘Mask Off’ at BET Awards 2017

Plus Michelle Obama gives Chance the Rapper his humanitarian award, Migos vs. Chris Brown and a performance from SZA.

Future’s ‘Mask Off’ has taken on a new life as a remix with Kendrick Lamar and that’s exactly the version fans got at the BET Awards last night.

It wasn’t the only noteworthy pairing of the night. Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a taped message for Chance The Rapper, who received the humanitarian award in the wake of donating $1 million to Chicago public schools and raising even more.

Not everyone had a perfect night however. Migos, who picked up best group at the event, bookended the show with tense run-ins with Joe Budden and later Chris Brown. The first occurred in an interview with Budden and DJ Akademiks when the latter couldn’t hear an answer from rapper Takeoff.

After Akademiks asked several times for the rapper to repeat his answer, a frustrated Budden declares the interview done, drops his mic and walks off the interview. The Migos members then got up and had a brief stand-off with Budden as the cameras kept rolling.

Later in the night, the group had a run-in with Chris Brown which allegedly began when a member of Brown’s entourage attacked Quavo. It’s certainly not the first time that’s happened.

SZA also ran into some technical problems during her performance but turned it around with two songs from her new album Ctrl. Watch below.

Check the list of nominees and winners below.

Album of the Year:

Lemonade – Beyoncé

24k Magic – Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole

A Seat at the Table – Solange

Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper

Video of the Year:

Beyoncé – ‘Sorry’ (tie)

Big Sean – ‘Bounce Back’

Bruno Mars – ’24k Magic’ (tie)

Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Bad and Boujee’

Solange – ‘Cranes in the Sky’

Best New Artist:

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Group:

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration:

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar – ‘Freedom’

Chance The Rapper Feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – ‘No Problem’ (tie)

Chris Brown Feat. Gucci Mane & Usher – ‘Party’

DJ Khaled Feat. Beyoncé & Jay Z – ‘Shining’

Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Bad and Boujee’ (tie)

Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane – ‘Black Beatles’

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:

Big Sean

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A

Video Director of the Year:

Benny Boom – Kehlani ‘Crzy’

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars ‘That’s What I Like’

Director X – Zayn Malik ‘Like I Would’

Hype Williams – Tyga ‘Gucci Snake’ [feat. Desiigner]

Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé ‘Sorry’