Lunice collaborates with Denzel Curry on new single ‘Distrust’

By , Jun 27 2017
Lunice collaborates with Denzel Curry on new single 'Distrust'

The TNGHT producer links up with the Southern rapper and his C9 crew.

Lunice, best known for his collaborative work with Hudson Mohawke, is getting ready to release his new album CCCLX this summer and today he’s shared ‘Distrust’, a new track featuring Denzel Curry.

Joined by fellow C9 collective members Nell and JK The Reaper, Curry delivers the knotty rhymes that made last year’s Imperial and his recent 13 EP so gripping.

Lunice provides an angular beat that fits the crew just right. It’s even more exciting since Lunice recently revealed he and HudMo are working on new TNGHT music again.

Listen to ‘Distrust’ below and look for CCCLX (or 360 in Roman numerals) August 9 via LuckyMe.

Read next: Higher Ground: LuckyMe’s Lunice on TNGHT, Madonna and Buckfast

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Denzel Curry releases new 13 EP featuring Lil Ugly Mane

Jun 26 2017

Denzel Curry releases new 13 EP featuring Lil Ugly Mane
Lunice says TNGHT are working on new music

Jun 21 2017

Lunice says TNGHT are working on new music

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+