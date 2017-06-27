Lunice collaborates with Denzel Curry on new single ‘Distrust’

The TNGHT producer links up with the Southern rapper and his C9 crew.

Lunice, best known for his collaborative work with Hudson Mohawke, is getting ready to release his new album CCCLX this summer and today he’s shared ‘Distrust’, a new track featuring Denzel Curry.

Joined by fellow C9 collective members Nell and JK The Reaper, Curry delivers the knotty rhymes that made last year’s Imperial and his recent 13 EP so gripping.

Lunice provides an angular beat that fits the crew just right. It’s even more exciting since Lunice recently revealed he and HudMo are working on new TNGHT music again.

Listen to ‘Distrust’ below and look for CCCLX (or 360 in Roman numerals) August 9 via LuckyMe.

