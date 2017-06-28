Watch the new trailer for Jay Z’s 4:44 album

Accompanied by a new instrumental track.
Tidal has shared a new trailer for Jay Z’s upcoming 4:44 album.
The black-and-white clip is titled Kill Jay Z and shows a teenager running away from something in slow motion. It’s accompanied by a new instrumental track. Watch it below.
Earlier this month, Tidal unveiled a trailer for a new film titled 4:44 that stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover. A new Jay Z album, also called 4:44, was then announced for June 30, although it’s still unclear how the album and film relate.
.@S_C_'s ‘4:44’ coming 6/30. https://t.co/mM3hBjHr84 #TIDALXSprint pic.twitter.com/0vzCU5TSU5
— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) June 28, 2017
Jay Z’s last album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, was released in 2013. He has since then focussed his energy on running Tidal, although he did sign a 10-year, $200 million touring deal with Live Nation last month.
Read next: Jay Z inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame, praises “greatest rapper of all time” Obama