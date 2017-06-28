Watch the new trailer for Jay Z’s 4:44 album

Accompanied by a new instrumental track.

Tidal has shared a new trailer for Jay Z’s upcoming 4:44 album.

The black-and-white clip is titled Kill Jay Z and shows a teenager running away from something in slow motion. It’s accompanied by a new instrumental track. Watch it below.

Earlier this month, Tidal unveiled a trailer for a new film titled 4:44 that stars Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover. A new Jay Z album, also called 4:44, was then announced for June 30, although it’s still unclear how the album and film relate.

Jay Z’s last album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, was released in 2013. He has since then focussed his energy on running Tidal, although he did sign a 10-year, $200 million touring deal with Live Nation last month.

