Out now on Bandcamp.

Public Enemy are celebrating 30 years as a group and have released a brand new album, Nothing is Quick in the Desert, for free to celebrate.

In @PublicEnemyFTP 30th Year WE thank you & THIS is on US https://t.co/4VSrvBPnvZ pic.twitter.com/K0EPFVoZOu — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 29, 2017

It follows up their 2015 record Man Plans, God Laughs and PE frontman Chuck D.’s work in Rage Against the Machine-Public Enemy-Cypress Hill supergroup Prophets of Rage.