Kanye West reportedly in talks to start touring again in 2018

Jun 29 2017
The ‘Famous’ rapper is apparently recovering well from his hospitalization last year.

Kanye West could be back on the road as soon as next year, according to TMZ. Sources tell the site that he is in negotiations with Live Nation to get back to touring, potentially in 2018. It would be a brand new stage show, despite canceling the last leg of his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour due to illness.

“Kanye is aggressively avoiding artificial deadlines, because it creates stress that leads to bad things,” TMZ writes. “He doesn’t have a specific timeline for releasing the album or firing up the tour, although our tour sources say early next year is the goal.”

Other anonymous sources say that Kanye’s health, both physical and mental, is much better: “he’s focused, engaged, and has overcome the issues that landed him in the hospital last year.” He recently celebrated sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian’s birthday with their family, as well as A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Jasper Dolphins and Jaden Smiths.

