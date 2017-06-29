Mogwai share new track ‘Party In The Dark’

Taken from the forthcoming album Every Country’s Sun.

Mogwai have shared a new track, ‘Party In The Dark’.

This new single follows previously released track ‘Coolverine’, both of which are featured on the Scottish post-rocker’s 9th album Every Country’s Sun.

Produced by the band’s friend Dave Fridmann – who Mogwai have teamed up with again for the first time since 2001’s Rock ActionEvery Country’s Sun will be released on September 1 via Rock Action (Temporary Residence in North America / Spunk Records in Australia).

