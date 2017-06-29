Giant Claw announces new album Soft Channel on Orange Milk

Hear a new brain-melting beauty from the label’s boss now.

Orange Milk boss Keith Rankin has announced Soft Channel, his new album as Giant Claw and the follow-up to 2015’s Deep Thoughts.

In addition to running one of our top 10 labels of 2016 (and 2013 for that matter), Rankin has been churning out some of the best psychedelic and vaporwave music on the internet both as Giant Claw and as part of Death’s Dynamic Shroud.wmv on stunners like I’ll Try Living Like This.

Today you can hear ‘Soft Channel 007’ which makes a whirlwind of gorgeous synths, warped vocals and channel-hopping sound design before shifting into a glitched-out coda of staccato drum samples. The release is part of an exciting new batch of Orange Milk releases that include Euglossine and Nmesh.

Soft Channel is out this September. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Soft Channel 001’

02. ‘Soft Channel 002’

03. ‘Soft Channel 003’

04. ‘Soft Channel 004’

05. ‘Soft Channel 005’

06. ‘Soft Channel 006’

07. ‘Soft Channel 007’

08. ‘Soft Channel 008’

Read next: Giant Claw enters the Dark Web: a conversation about Internet Age culture and layers of reality