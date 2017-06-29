More artists and venues will be announced in the coming months.

Sheffield’s No Bounds festival has announced the first list of performers for its inaugural event, which includes Laurel Halo, Jeff Mills, Inga Copeland, Juliana Huxtable, Swing Ting, DJ Stingray and Terre Thaemlitz. See the full phase one lineup below.

In addition to what’s already shaping up to be a pretty excellent party, the festival will host coding workshops – including female-only options – along with talks and discussions.

No Bounds takes place October 13-15 at various venues across Sheffield, including Hope Works, Trafalgar Warehouse, 99 Mary Street, Access Art Space and more TBA. It all kicks off on the Friday afternoon and ends Sunday evening, with two simultaneous raves at Hope Works and Trafalgar Warehouse on the Saturday night.

For tickets and more info, visit the No Bounds site.

Phase one lineup:

Jeff Mills

Dj Stingray

Terre Thaemlitz (live AV)

Laurel Halo (live)

Om Unit

Vakula (Live)

Michael Serafini

Rashad Becker (Live)

Sensate Focus (Live)

Timedance showcase Ft Batu + Giant Swan (Live)

Swing Ting

Kara – lis – Coverdale (live)

Nkisi

Juliana Huxtable

Ikonika

Minor Science

Inga Copeland

Steevio & Suzybee (Live AV)

Ross From Friends (Live)

CPU Showcase Ft Annie Hall + Microlith

Algorave Ft Yaxu + Joanne +Miri Kat + more TBA

Graham Dunning (Live)

Offmenut Records

University Of Sheffield Sound Laboratory

Yorkshire Sound Women Network

Inclusion Principle

Visual artists

J.Davies

Mikk Murray

Spoken word artists

Ralph Dartford And the Bleeding Obvious

