Wolf Eyes announce Strange Days II EP and tour dates

Trip metal coming to a town near you.

Wolf Eyes have announced Strange Days II, a new EP leading up to their European tour next month.

The EP follows their recent album Undertow and brings together two lengthy instrumentals described as “bangers of free abstraction and stretched out otherworldly electronics”. The title is a reference to Strange Days, a limited edition CDr from last year.

The EP is due August 11. Look at the artwork and check out their tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

Aug 04 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Supernormal Festival

Aug 05 – London, UK @ Visions Festival

Aug 06 – Plougonvelin, FR @ Visions Festival

Aug 09 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Night, BLÅ

Aug 11 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Aug 12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Aug 16 – Berlin, DE @ Atonal Festival