Wolf Eyes announce Strange Days II EP and tour dates

By , Jun 29 2017

Wolf Eyes have announced Strange Days II, a new EP leading up to their European tour next month.

The EP follows their recent album Undertow and brings together two lengthy instrumentals described as “bangers of free abstraction and stretched out otherworldly electronics”. The title is a reference to Strange Days, a limited edition CDr from last year.

The EP is due August 11. Look at the artwork and check out their tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

Aug 04 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Supernormal Festival
Aug 05 – London, UK @ Visions Festival
Aug 06 – Plougonvelin, FR @ Visions Festival
Aug 09 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Night, BLÅ
Aug 11 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
Aug 12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Aug 16 – Berlin, DE @ Atonal Festival

