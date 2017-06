The New Mexico-born artist has also worked with Diplo, Major Lazer and more.

King Henry has released a new track, ‘Destiny’, featuring vocals from The Acid member Ry X.

The song is his first release since last year’s Don’t Stay Late EP, having co-producing ‘All Night’ on the Beyoncé album Lemonade earlier in the year.

‘Destiny’ is expected to feature on King Henry’s new EP, due for release on Black Butter in the UK and Duke City in the US later this year. Check it out below.