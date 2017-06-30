St. Vincent unveils dramatic new piano ballad ‘New York’

By , Jun 30 2017

Image via: Press

“You’re the only motherfucker in the city who can stand me,” she sings 

St. Vincent has dropped a new track titled ‘New York’ – her first in two years – which sees the US singer-songwriter swap her trademark guitars for piano.

The song lands ahead of St. Vincent aka Annie Clark’s Fear The Future world tour, which she announced earlier this month, sparking rumors that she is closer to dropping her highly-anticipated fifth solo album.

St. Vincent’s last self-titled album came out in 2014.

Read next: St. Vincent on making a horror movie in a time of “extreme turmoil”

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

St. Vincent sparks new album rumors with Fear The Future tour announcement video

Jun 21 2017

St. Vincent sparks new album rumors with Fear The Future tour...
The Chemical Brothers release VR video for St. Vincent collab ‘Under The Neon Lights’

Apr 12 2017

The Chemical Brothers release VR video for St. Vincent collab...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+