The gig took place last night.

Young Thug has pledged to donate proceeds from his show at NYC’s Terminal 5 last night to Planned Parenthood.

“I was a teenage parent,” the JEFFREY rapper wrote on Twitter earlier this morning (June 3), adding: “Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful.”

Young Thug dropped his “singing album”, Beautiful Thugger Girls, earlier this month.

