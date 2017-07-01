28 injured in shooting at nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas

By , Jul 1 2017

Image via: Twitter

The shooting is not believed to be terror-related.

At least 28 people have been injured in a shooting following a dispute in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 1) at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas.

As Associated Press reports, the shooting took place at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock, about one mile (1.61 kilometer) east of the state Capitol.

Little Rock police said on Twitter that 25 people suffered gunshot wounds and three had unrelated injuries. They added that at this time, all were expected to survive.

“We do not believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert,” said the police.

Tennessee rapper Finese 2Tymes was performing at the club when the shooting broke out.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

NI Thrill review: Hollywood-style suspense music made easy

Jul 1 2017

NI Thrill review: Hollywood-style suspense music made easy
New Jay-Z album 4:44 to get Apple Music and physical release

Jul 1 2017

New Jay-Z album 4:44 to get Apple Music and physical release

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+