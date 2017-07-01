28 injured in shooting at nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas

The shooting is not believed to be terror-related.

At least 28 people have been injured in a shooting following a dispute in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 1) at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas.

As Associated Press reports, the shooting took place at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock, about one mile (1.61 kilometer) east of the state Capitol.

Little Rock police said on Twitter that 25 people suffered gunshot wounds and three had unrelated injuries. They added that at this time, all were expected to survive.

“We do not believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert,” said the police.

Tennessee rapper Finese 2Tymes was performing at the club when the shooting broke out.