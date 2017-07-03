The grime master also calls out internet trolls on the self-produced song.

Skepta has dropped a surprise new track on SoundCloud, ‘Hypocrisy’.

The track, which as The FADER points out was first teased by DJ Maximum at Primavera Sound last month, was self-produced by the grime star and mixed and mastered by MsM Enginee.

It makes a reference to May’s Ivor Novello win, while suggesting that Skepta turned down an MBE: “Just came back from the Ivors / And look at what we collected / The MBE got rejected / I’m not trying to be accepted.”

‘Hyocrisy’ also sees the Konnichiwa artist praise Kendrick Lamar and Wretch 32, while addressing his internet haters: “They try to disrespect me / When they’re online especially / But everyting cool when they check me / Because I’m so cool and deadly.”

Skepta’s grime collective Boy Better Know are hosting a takeover at London’s O2 Arena on August 27 to “create and impose their own agenda.” For tickets and more info, visit the Boy Better Know Takeover website.

