Ableton has announced the first acts and speakers for this year’s Loop event, with Jlin, Machinedrum and William Basinski among those appearing at Berlin’s Funkhaus from November 10-12.

New York collective Discwoman will also have a presence at the three-day event together with African music and sustainability coalition The Nile Project. Keynote speakers at Loop 2017 will include Berklee professor and Prince audio engineer Susan Rogers, while Machinedrum and mastering engineer Mandy Parnell will be among those hosting studio sessions.

Leipzig’s Leaf Audio – who specialize in DIY synth workshops – are among the first tech companies confirmed alongside Sweden’s Teenage Engineering, the company responsible for the OP-1 and Pocket Operator synths.

The daytime events will once again be joined by a night programme, which this year sees Berlin’s Tresor club used as one of the venues.

Ableton’s “summit for music-makers” launched in 2015, and offers attendees a chance to see artists in conversation as well as sit in on intimate studio sessions where they get a chance to learn from the experts close up.

Prospective attendees can register for the chance to buy a ticket via a lottery at the Ableton Loop website.

