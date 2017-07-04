The US rapper’s new album is also now available to stream for all Tidal users.

Jay-Z has shared the first episode of Footnotes For ‘The Story of O.J.’ – a new visual to coincide with the release of his album 4:44.

The eight-minute video features commentary about racism and social injustice from the 4:44 rapper, along with CNN’s Van Jones, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, Mahershala Ali, Michael B. Jordan and more.

“Being Black in America is like being in a tiny, compressed box anchored at the bottom of the ocean with like 10,000 pounds of pressure on you at all times,” says Jordan. Towards the end of The Story of O.J., a teaser reveals that the music video for the album’s title track is coming on Friday (July 7).

Preview the video via Twitter below or log into Tidal to see the whole thing.

Jay-Z released his 13th album 4:44 last week exclusively on Tidal, though it will be made available to stream on other platforms this Friday.

The Blueprint artist has dropped a number of videos to accompany the LP, including an animated video for ‘The Story of O.J.’, which was co-directed by ’99 Problems’ director Mark Romanek.