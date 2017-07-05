Hackney Council is “not going to sell” NTS Radio London HQ Gillett Square

Finally, some good news.

Hackney Council has turned down an offer to sell Dalston’s Gillett Street Car Park – NTS Radio’s London HQ – to private developers.

“A developer approached us and offered to buy the Gillett Square car park site, but we are not going to sell it,” councillor Guy Nicholson told RA today (July 5).

Earlier this week, NTS revealed that the council was making the site available to developers. The news triggered the launch of a petition calling for the square – a focal point for the community – to be listed as an Asset of Community Value.

Alongside the NTS studio, Gillett Square is home to The Vortex and also offers a public space for various events throughout the year. Speaking to FACT yesterday, NTS said it “would be a huge loss to the area in terms of attracting 100s of artists to the square every week and all the work opportunities we provide for local young people.”