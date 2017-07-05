Lil Wayne releases four new tracks including a ‘Magnolia’ freestyle

Plus a new track featuring Young Jeezy.

Lil Wayne has released four new tracks including a freestyle over the beat from Playboi Carti’s breakout hit ‘Magnolia’. The collection also includes a new track called ‘Fireworks’ produced by Mike Will and featuring Young Jeezy.

On Instagram, Wayne writes: “Im STILL trying to fight for my Independence but today Im saying Fuk it and giving all my fans some new music! Thanks for being there and patiently waiting while I endure this fight.” He is a day late on Independence Day, as today is July 5, but any new Wayne is good news. Check out the tracks (in a YouTube playlist) and the IG post below.

