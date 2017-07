Stizz’s MONDA follow-up is on the way.

Boston rapper (and one of our rappers to watch in 2016) Cousin Stizz has shared ‘Lambo’, a new track from his upcoming project One Night Only. The mixtape is out next Wednesday, July 12.

It follows his Offset collaboration ‘Headlock’. Check it out below.

